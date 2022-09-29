President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a strong warning to presidential aspirants against using inciting statements on opponents

Buhari called on the aspirants, particularly their media aides and special advisers, to focus on issue-based campaigns rather than spreading fake news

The president made the call on Thursday, September 29, when the aspirants signed a peace accord, an event that was organised by the national peace committee (NPC)

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has told Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and other presidential candidates to avoid incitements and commit to issue-based campaigns.

The president made the comment on Thursday, September 29, during the peace accord signing that was organised by the national peace committee (NPC) in Abuja, The Cable reported.

What has Buhari said to presidential aspirants?

Buhari’s message was contained in a statement signed by the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, who said Buhari stated fake news and misinformation fuel personal attacks, insults and incitements.

The statement read in part:

”I appeal to the contestants, especially their publicity agents and media advisers to shun personal attacks, avoid insults and incitement, reject the spread of fake news, and commit to issue-based campaigns and political rallies,” he said.

”The 2023 election is more than an election, it is an opportunity to serve Nigeria, to defend Nigeria and to uphold her unity and progress.

