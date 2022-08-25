At least 15 of the aggrieved 17 APC senators have opted to stay in the party instead of joining PDP or any other party ahead of 2023

The senators cited Buhari's intervention and promise of executive appointments as the reason for their decision

However, the remaining two senators said to be from the northeast are reportedly bent on leaving the APC

FCT, Abuja - Following President Muhammadu Buhari's intervention, 15 of 17 of the aggrieved All Progressives Congress (APC) senators have reportedly shelved plans to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties.

The Nation reported that the senators who were not satisfied with the outcome of the party's primaries, among other issues, have also agreed to work for the victory of the party in the 2023 elections and participate in the campaign.

Legit.ng gathers that the lawmakers were promised they would be compensated with executive appointments if the APC wins the next presidential election.

“With the assurances from President Buhari, some select leaders of the party and the APC leadership, we have decided to stay in our party and wait for how they will address our grievances.

“We have got only a pledge that we will be compensated with Executive appointments after our party wins the 2023 election. Yet, no concrete steps have been taken on this promise.

“The intervention of the President and some credible APC leaders actually raised our hope that our party will walk the talk after our victory in the general election," one of the affected senators who have decided not to defect said.

The development implies that the APC retains a comfortable majority in the Senate, with no threat to the leadership structure of the red chamber.

Two senators determined to defect

Sources cited by The Nation said out of the aggrieved 17 APC senators, only two were still determined to quit the party.

The two senators, who were allegedly said to be from the northeast, claimed that they have not seen any good reason to remain in the ruling party.

“So far, only two senators among us have opted to leave APC or distance themselves from the electoral activities of the party,” the source who is also a senator said.

22 APC senators planning to defect, Fani-Kayode raises alarm

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former minister of aviation and chieftain of the APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, said 22 more APC senators were planning to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He stated that the planned defection was because the senators were denied the party’s ticket to contest the 2023 elections.

“22 APC Senators are threatening to decamp to PDP because they have been denied the tickets to return to the Senate. This is serious & something must be done to prevent it.Many are concerned & we urge our able Nat. Chairman & Nat. Sec. to reach them. We cannot afford to lose them,” he had said

