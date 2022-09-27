The opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has been described as facing major challenges and has in turn begun to exhibit extreme signs of weakness.

This description of the opposition party was given by the publicity secretary of the Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state, Cajetan Duke.

The PDP has been described as a party struggling while on life support. Photo: APC Vanguard, PDP Nigeria

Source: UGC

Leadership reports that Duke said the PDP currently surviving political activities in the country on life support.

According to the chieftain, the PDP in Imo state has demonstrated its propensity to be in its last stage of functionality as the country winds up to the 2023 general election.

APC's reaction to PDP's outburst over happenings in Imo state

Duke was reacting to a recent outburst by the PDP stating that the Imo state has been run aground by the ruling party.

He said:

"Nothing can be more disingenuous and sickening than the above lame accusation by the grossly disunited PDP.

"Let it be known to PDP, a party in life support, that all the present maladies being witnessed in the state Assembly, as well as the country as a whole, were due to the umbrella party’s misrule, misgovernance as well as leadership failure."

