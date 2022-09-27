Festus Keyamo's comments saying 'Nigerians are hungry' continues to generate reactions across the country

A media aide to Atiku Abubakar says the comment by the APC campaign spokesman is an indication that the Buhari-led government has failed

Phrank Shaibu said the APC keeps scoring own goals due to the consistent gaffe by its spokesman, Keyamo

FCT, Abuja - The special assistant on public communication to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu has described the comments of Festus Keyamo that “Nigerians are hungry” as a vindication of his long held position on the Buhari-led administration.

Shaibu said the comment by the minister of state for labour and productivity and spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 campaign, shows that the APC administration was nothing but a monument of poverty, insecurity and scandals of unprecedented proportion.

Keyamo's comment on 'Nigerians are hungry' continues to generate reactions. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, September 26, Shaibu said:

“The APC in its desperation to employ an 'attack dog' to spearhead its onslaught against the opposition parties in the months leading to 2023 general elections ended up conceding the very crucial position of projecting the public image and reputation of its presidential candidate to a man noted for 'scoring own-goals'.”

Keyamo had on Sunday, September 25 during an interview on Channels Television said Nigerians were hungry and can’t wait for a new leader who will provide solution to their hunger.

But in a reaction, Shaibu said:

“Keyamo's statement was a validation of our position that the APC government has frittered away the goodwill of Nigerians, no thanks to gross incompetence and waffling leadership that has continued to shock the citizenry.

“A party who asked Nigerians to dream again has succeeded in turning their dreams into nightmares simply because of their incompetence.

“Nigerians are worse off today than they were when the APC took over on May 29th 2015, and the country under the president’s watch has become more divided today than at any other time since the civil war of 1967 to 1970.”

Shaibu said he was in agreement with Keyamo that although the Buhari administration continues to beat its chest over a supposed economic growth year in year out, it has shut its eyes to the paradox of a worsening poverty among Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng