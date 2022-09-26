The minister of state for Labour and employment, Festus Keyamo has warned that Nigerians would not be swayed by their religious faith in the 2023 general election

Keyamo made the submission while speaking on a Channels Television interview on Sunday, September 25

According to the minister, citizens are going to be focused on expected policies that would better their lives than issues of religion

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians will not be engaging in politics of religion and faith in the forthcoming election, the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has said.

Fetus Keyamo noted citizens across the country are too hungry to be deceived into supporting a particular candidate because of faith or religion in the forthcoming election.

Festus Keyamo has described Nigerians as too hungry to worry about religion. Photo: Festus Keyamo

Source: Twitter

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television which was monitored by Legit.ng, Keyamo opined that Nigerians are too hungry and are only interested in policies that would address the hunger ravaging the people.

The senior advocate of Nigeria was reacting to controversies surrounding the Muslim-Muslim ticket choice of the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

“Nigerians are hungry, they want to see how that hunger will be addressed, not how their Christian or Muslim faiths will be addressed.

“They want to see our policies on agriculture and what Asiwaju has done before as governor of Lagos State, how he improved Lagos and how he will bring that kind of posterity to Nigeria as a whole."

Influential northern APC chieftain warns Nigerians against voting Tinubu, Shettima's Muslim-Muslim ticket

Nigerians across the country were warned against throwing their support or votes for the All Progressives Congress.

This call was made by the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, at a summit organised by the Nigerian National Christians Coalition.

Dogara said that Bola Tinubu ignored every warning issued by the Christain Association of Nigeria against his choice of a Muslim running mate.

Igbo leaders divided over influential ex-governor's visit to APC's VP candidate Kashima Shettima

Elders from the southeast are not happy with the recent visit made by Chukwuemeka Ezeife to Kashim Shettima.

Some elders opined that Ezeife's visit to Shettima negates the Igbo people's clamour for a president from the southeast region in 2023.

According to the elders, they are yet to ascertain if the visit and division among leaders of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum are sponsored by the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng