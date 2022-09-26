APC chieftain, Babachir Lawal has again expressed his displeasure regarding the ruling party's same-faith ticket

Lawal maintained that the Christian politicians in Northern Nigerian are not shifting grounds regarding their positions on the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC

The former SGF urged Christians to remain united in their stand against Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima's ticket ahead of the 2023 elections as the leadership of the party sees nothing wrong in the duo

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has again spoken against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawal noted that the Christian politicians in Northern Nigeria would remain steadfast in their stand for justice, equity and fair play.

According to him, any nation or political dispensation built on injustice would crumble because justice and equity settle all other disputes, The Punch reported.

Babachir Lawal says Bola Tinubu sees nothing wrong in his choice of Kashim Shettima. Photo credit: @officialBAT

Source: Facebook

Lawal speaks on Christian politicians position on the same-faith ticket

Lawal, in a statement issued on Sunday, September 25, pleaded with Nigerians to understand the position of the Northern Christian politicians on the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC for the 2023 presidential election.

Lawal stated:

“We have so far not taken the road to reconciliation because, in the first instance, neither the APC as a party nor its presidential candidate has bothered to seek us out for reconciliation even though early on, our doors were left open for such."

APC strategy has failed, Lawal maintained

He noted that the strategy has failed with them becoming jokers in church gatherings across the country.

“This approach has also portrayed the duo as arrogant and pitiable people whilst also exposing them to the public as people with unimaginable deficiencies of noble character,” Lawal added.

