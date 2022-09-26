State House, Abuja - Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu says the report claiming President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the removal of Festus Keyamo as a spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council is untrue.

Shehu made this known in a statement released on Monday evening, September 26.

The statement reads:

"The news that President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the removal of Festus Keyamo, SAN as a spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council is fake news.

"Both President Buhari and the Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are happy with the job Keyamo doing, and with the general set up of the impending campaign, which has already become an example for other parties.

"We aware that conspiracy theories are being hatched with a ripple effect to defame our party leaders and hold back the campaign. Supporters of our candidates should not pay attention to “news” from these fountains of false narratives."

