Sensitisation of electorates, supporters, and Nigerians is currently underway ahead of the election.

However, the campaign season will be laced with several activities across the federation

Meanwhile, Nigerians and supporters must be careful and avoid going to a crowded campaign venue

With less than 24 hours to the kick-off of the much-anticipated campaign season, political parties have begun preparations to pitch their respective candidates to the people.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier released the date for the commencement of campaigns which starts on Wednesday, September 28.

All eyes will be on the three major parties, the APC, PDP, and Labour party. Photo: APC

However, Nigerians should brace up for what lies ahead as the campaign period will be filled with many happenings and events.

Meanwhile, here is a brief look at five critical things that may happen during the campaign season in Nigeria.

1. Gridlock

This is arguably the most prevalent thing that occurs during the campaign season. A city like Lagos is a perfect example.

2. Stampede

This will be another significant disadvantage of the campaign season. People will troop out en mass to support their various candidates to the fullest.

According to Daily Trust, there was a similar incident in the 2019 pre-election period at the stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was gathered that a mammoth crowd at the venue where supporters scrambled for space and ended up stamping each other.

No fewer than 15 persons lost their lives on that day.

3. Voter inducement

This is another prevalent issue in the build-up to the campaign season.

Politicians will share cash with electorates and supporters through their associates and agent to buy their votes.

4. Pickpocket

This is another prevalent during the campaign season. Supporters will troop out in their numbers to applaud their candidate.

However, some of these supporters are not supporters; instead, they are there to steal phones, wrist watches, credit cards, cash, and a whole lots more.

5. Candidates' banter and violence

This issue has been for a long time, and it is the oldest phenomenon among all the points.

Politicians, while banting against their opponent, further escalate these and end up violence among supporters.

"Safety of Nigerians is our top target", says army

The Nigerian Army has promised Nigerians of absolute safety in the forthcoming presidential election.

It was gathered that a guideline has been released inside a pamphlet to oversee operations during elections.

The Nigerian Army said it will continue to be apolitical as the safety of lives and properties remains paramount.

2023 election: INEC releases final list of candidates

INEC, Nigeria's electoral body, has taken another huge step as the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections.

The commission on Tuesday evening, September 20, published the final list of candidates for presidential and National Assembly elections.

Among other major highlights, APC’s Tinubu, PDP's Atiku, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi made the 2023 presidential election’s candidates list.

