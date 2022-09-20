INEC, Nigeria's electoral body, has taken another huge step as the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections

The commission on Tuesday evening, September 20, published the final list of candidates for presidential and National Assembly elections

Among other major highlights, APC’s Tinubu, PDP's Atiku, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi made the 2023 presidential election’s candidates list

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday evening, September 20, published the final list of candidates for Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives for the 2023 general elections.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng, the commission said it approved the final list of candidates “pursuant to section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and item 8 of the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election”.

INEC on Tuesday, September 20, published the final list of presidential and National Assembly candidates for the 2023 elections. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

According to INEC, there are 18 presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections.

For the National Assembly elections, 1,101 candidates are vying for 109 Senatorial seats and 3,122 candidates for House of Representatives seats.

The statement reads further:

“In summary, all the 18 political parties have fielded candidates and their running mates for the Presidential election. For legislative elections, 1,101 candidates are vying for 109 Senatorial seats and 3,122 candidates for Federal Constituencies i.e. House of Representatives seats, making a total of 4,223 candidates contesting for 469 legislative positions.

“In terms of gender distribution, 3,875 candidates are male, made up of 35 for Presidential and Vice Presidential, 1,008 for Senate and 2,832 for House of Representatives.

“Similarly, 381 females comprising 1 for Presidential, 92 for Senate, and 288 for House of Representatives are contesting. There are also 11 Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the race.”

2023 final list of candidates for national elections: Major highlights

APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PDP's Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and others made the 2023 presidential election’s candidates’ list.

The list also indicates that David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, is the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Ebonyi south, while for Yobe north district, there is no senatorial candidate listed for the APC.

For Yobe north, there has been some controversy over the APC senatorial ticket, and the matter is currently in court.

The battle is between Bashir Machina and Senate president Ahmad Lawan.

Meanwhile, Godswill Akpabio, former minister of Niger Delta affairs, also made the final list as the APC candidate for Akwa Ibom north-west.

You can view the full list here.

Source: Legit.ng