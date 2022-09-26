The Nigerian Army has promised Nigerians of absolute safety in the forthcoming presidential election

It was gathered that a guideline has been released inside a pamphlet to oversee operations during elections

The Nigerian Army said it will continue to be apolitical as the safety of lives and properties remains paramount

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kwara, Ilorin - The Nigerian Army has expressed readiness to ensure the safety of electorates in the forthcoming general elections in 2023, Daily Trust reported.

As part of efforts to make safety possible, the Nigerian Army announced the production of instructional pamphlets that will serve as guidelines to army personnel while they discharge their duties during voting.

The Nigerian Army has boasted that it has the capability to counter any imminent security threats at the forthcoming general election. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered that this announcement was made by Major General Bello Alhaji Tsoho, the commandant of the Nigeria Army Institute of Science Education and Technology (NAISET).

The army general while speaking at the graduation ceremony of the 3rd quarter courses of the institute in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The Nigeria Army has already proactively mass-produced pamphlets on code of conduct and rules of engagement governing the election for our officers and personnel to serve as a guide.

“On the issue of the (coming) election and its politics, we are first professional military personnel and completely apolitical."

Army remains non-partisan, loyal to Nigerians - Tsoho

He reiterated that the Nigerian Army remains apolitical and does not have any affiliation with any party but is obligated to the people as well as their safety and protection during and after the election.

Tsoho said the army will do everything possible to ensure the country enjoys a seamless election campaign.

He, however, allayed fears of the current security challenge facing the country stating that the Nigerian Army will counter them using the kinetic and non-kinetic approach.

Meanwhile, Tsoho conducted the graduation of students as over 174 officers who graduated were honoured during the event.

COAS leaks 'high-grade' military moves army is making against terrorists, sponsors

In another development, Nigerians have been assured of concerted efforts by the Nigerian Army to safeguard the nation's territory from attacks.

The chief of army staff said the Army is tracking activities of sponsors of terrorism and other criminal activities in Nigeria.

According to the COAS, the Army's kinetic actions in the northeast theatre of operations have continued to dismantle terrorists' enclaves.

Source: Legit.ng