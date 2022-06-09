The emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the bannerman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has been greeted with huge applause

Many congratulatory comments have been spreading across the country to celebrate his victory as APC flag bearer

However, his victory is just halfway to completing the hurdle of the main task which lies ahead in 2023

Kaduna - The Kaduna state 2023 governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani has expressed confidence in the possibility of APC's victory in 2023 going by the emergence of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the ruling party's presidential candidate.

Legit.ng’s regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, reports that the elated lawmaker, who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions made this known on his verified tweeter account on Wednesday.

Senator Uba Sani described Tinubu as a leading politician and master political strategist. Photo: Senator Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

Tinubu, a veteran of many political battles - Senator Uba

The Kaduna governorship candidate stated that with Asiwaju's victory, the APC was poised to deliver a telling blow to the PDP and other parties in the 2023 presidential elections.

He said:

"Tinubu is a leading politician and master political strategist, achiever and veteran of many political battles", the lawmaker also assured that "Asiwaju has all it takes to lead us to victory and build on the legacy of our dear President Muhammadu Buhari".

He also expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the National Working Committee of the APC and the governors for "working assiduously to deliver an excellent Special Convention."

Turning to the role the president played in the primary election, Senator Uba Sani commended Buhari for "providing a level playing ground which made it possible for us to have a rancor-free convention."

The lawmaker then advised:

"Let us get down to work. We must not rest on our oars until victory is certain".

He then seized the opportunity to "join millions of our party faithful and well-wishers in Nigeria and across the globe in congratulating our Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his resounding victory..."

