The PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, seems to have so much to offer the southeast when he becomes Nigeria's president

Atiku on Tuesday, September 27 said he will carry out massive projects in the region and in other parts of Nigeria

Also, during his visit to Enugu on Tuesday, Atiku revealed that he has three Igbo children, a fact he has never made public before

Enugu - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has stated that he will be a stepping stone to the southeast to achieve the Igbo presidency dream.

Atiku made this assertion when he met with PDP stakeholders in Enugu state ahead of campaigns for the 2023 elections.

The former vice president who expressed certainty that he will win the coming presidential election vowed to carry out massive projects in the region as well as other parts of Nigeria.

He stated:

"The second Niger bridge in Onitsha is not a favour to the Southeast, rather it is or should be seen as a favour to Nigeria. This is because it is not only the people of the Southeast that use the bridge."

2023: My relationship with Igbos - Atiku

On how related he is to the southeasterners, Atiku, for the first time, disclosed that he has three Igbo children which a lot of people in the country do not know about.

The northern politician added that this is why in his previous outings, he chose running mates from the region: Senator Ben Obi, Peter Obi, and Ifeanyi Okowa.

Atiku revealed:

"I have three Igbo children and I am saying this for the very first time in public."

2023: Atiku makes promises to Igbos

Among critical areas his administration will focus on when he becomes president, Atiku listed security, economy, socio-political reformations, national unity, and effective leadership.

2023 presidency: Finally, Igbos decide who to vote for among Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been criticised for their failure to zone the presidency to the southeast.

This is the position of Igbo Elders Consultative Forum also known as Ime-obi Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The elders also criticised Igbo delegates who voted against South-East aspirants in the presidential primaries for 2023.

Source: Legit.ng