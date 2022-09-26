Former aviation minister and chieftain of the APC, Femi Fani-Kayode has predicted the Labour Party to topple the PDP in the 2023 election

The outspoken Fani-Kayode via a social media post said the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi is fast becoming a political force

He, however, stated that Obi's prominence cannot override the might of the ruling party APC and its candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has acknowledged the rapid rise of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general election.

Fani-Kayode made this known on Sunday via his verified Facebook account, where he described Peter Obi's rise in the presidential race as something backed by a spiritual dimension.

Fani-Kayode said that Peter Obi's followership is rising rapidly but can still not match the might of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC. Photo: Guardian

In his post, he acknowledged that Peter obi is "moving fast and strong" as he predicted that the Labour Party will usurp the Peoples Democratic Party as the main opposition party in the 2023 general election.

Fani-Kayode's post reads:

"Obi is moving fast and strong. There is a spiritual dimension to his rise.

"At this rate he and his Obidients may soon topple PDP to become Nigeria's main opposition party."

He, however, stated that both political parties combined do not have the political drive or capacity to match the strength and dominance of the ruling party APC.

Fani-Kayode said:

"The two of them PUT TOGETHER cannot stand against the fire and fury of the BATISTS and JAGABANISTS of the MIGHTY APC!"

Nigerians react, lambast Fani-Kayode

Meanwhile, some Nigerians took to the comment section of Fani-Kayode's post to accuse him of double-standard and being a political rent-seeker.

Kehinde Noah Salami said:

"Sir I see you acknowledge that there is a spiritual dimension to this movement. Why not join forces with the majority and salvage Nigeria while there is still time to do so. For posterity sake."

Ekerette-Alvin Ikpe:

"Your first sentence is all that matters!

The rest remain an unfortunate retort, typical of FFK the Belletician!"

Nwoba Chika Nwoba

"I am sure you ate food before writing this. Only after meal that you churn out what flies like a kite. I don't know if you can survive famine like some of us from poor family backgrounds."

Darty Emmanuel

"What I rather see is APC warming up for opposition politics come 2023. It's very evident in the way you see Obi as a serious threat"

Samuel Okolie

"After writing against Tinubu you're now singing his praises so he can give you one ministerial position...

"You think he will take you seriously??

By the way, it's good you saw that what's behind Peter Obi is not ordinary.

"He's crushing everyone to emerge the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023."

2023 election: FFK wades into Atiku, Wike's brawl

Meanwhile, the governor of Rivers state has vowed to expose some characters in the PDP that are fueling discord among members of the opposition party and are against the progress of the party.

In a chat with newsmen on Friday, Nyesom Wike accused some powerful elements of the party of ignorantly shunning the zoning of the presidential ticket to a particular region which has fueled the PDP crisis.

Reacting, Fani Kayode said Wike has destroyed the party after truths about Ayu and Atiku emerged, he maintained Bola Tinubu is the next man for the job come 2023.

Fani-Kayode sends strong message to PDP VP candidate, Okowa

In another development, the PDP was on Wednesday, September 14, urged to focus on the Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar rift.

Femi Fani-Kayode advised the PDP to solve its many internal problems ahead of the 2023 general election.

In a Facebook post, FFK told Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to concern himself with this and not the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket.

