The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has again expressed his stand against the leadership movement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The former presidential candidate and his loyalists have promised not to leave the PDP until the right thing is done

In a new development, Wike disclosed that he is not bothered if the party shuns him, but he is certain the PDP cannot win Rivers state without his full support in the 2023 elections

Governor Nyesom Wike has revealed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot win Rivers state without his support in the 2023 general elections.

Wike who has been at loggerheads with the leadership of the party since Atiku Abubakar's emergence as the PDP flagbearer, made this assertion during a media chat on Friday, September 23, The Cable reported.

Wike says PDP cannot win Rivers state without his support in the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

He said:

“I'm not saying PDP cannot do without me, I'm saying they cannot do without me in Rivers”

“PDP cannot win Rivers without me.”

Wike opens up on Atiku's choice of running mate

Speaking further, the former presidential candidate noted that he was aware of the underground moves of the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to become the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, The Punch reported.

Wike said that though he was aware, he expected good sense to prevail in the party.

He affirmed thus:

“That he (Atiku) was going to run with Okowa. That Okowa supported him. We were all aware. It is not that we didn’t see.

“The problem with some of our leaders is that there are so many rent-seekers around them. They (rent-seekers) have not been in power for years.

"So they are all looking for how to bounce back. They are people who have no value to add.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter page of the newspaper and reacted to the development.

@elbeebaba24 tweeted

"So Wike alone is the whole of Rivers State ."

@Chikanunmezi tweeted

"He's been in Grassroot politics from 1999...he might have other intents but Wike didn't bluff."

@iamkuttie tweeted

"That's why Everything we do na for Peter. ✊."

@Olusegun_saint tweeted

"That's a show of strenght based on performance. I am not a member of PDP, but i like the man's verve and confidence."

@Drjaewillz tweeted

"Let February come and do abeg."

@OmosorHenry tweeted

"With you or without you Rivers will vote Obi."

@FOENEM_de_14th tweeted

"First to do no dey pain wike pepper them."

@ubongjamesokon2 tweeted

"Is he lying? He's the leader of the party."

@Ahmadawbary tweeted

"PDP will win your local government without you Mr. Mouth."

2023: Wike holds crucial meeting with PDP chieftains

For the first time after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential primaries, Governor Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, September 22, summoned a stakeholders and leaders meeting in the state.

A source who spoke with The Punch disclosed that Wike is expected to brief stakeholders, leaders, and chieftains of the PDP in the state on happenings at the national level, one of which is the decision of some bigwigs to dump Atiku Abubakar's campaign council.

Another issue expected to be discussed is whether or not Wike will support Atiku's presidential ambition since he and some others have pulled out of the said council.

