The PDP was on Wednesday, September 14, urged to focus on the Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar rift

According to Femi Fani-Kayode, the PDP should solve its many internal problems ahead of the 2023 general election

FFK in a Facebook post told Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to concern himself with this and not the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to focus on appeasing and reconciling its bigwigs who are aggrieved over some of its tough issues.

In a Facebook post addressed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Atiku Abubakar's running mate ahead of the 2023 general election, Fani-Kayode noted that the PDP should address the disturbing issue that its presidential candidate and national chairman (Iyorchia Ayu) are from the north, a situation which he feels is not only unprecedented but unjust.

FFK said PDP should focus on its internal issues (Photo: @GovWike, Iyorchia Ayu, @atiku)

Source: Twitter

FFK (as he is fondly called), noted that while the APC has buried the idea of zoning the presidency to the north, the PDP has resurrected it.

According to him, this is why PDP governors like Governor Nyesom Wike, Governor Makinde, Governor Ugwuanyi, Governor Ortom, Governor Ikpeazu, and their supporters are at war with the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The former minister of aviation noted that this is what the PDP, especially Okowa, should pay attention to, instead of delving into the ruling party's Muslim- Muslim ticket.

Part of FFK's post read:

"It is a massive and unwarranted humiliation and slap in the face of every Southerner in their party and that is what Wike, Governor Makinde, Governor Ugwuanyi, Governor Ortom, Governor Ikpeazu and their supporters are struggling against.

"I commend them for this though given the stubborn disposition and arrogant intransigence of their party's National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, their noble efforts may end up being thwarted.

"Should this not be Governor Okowa's concern and not our party's Muslim/Muslim ticket?

"The obvious permutation that yet another Northern presidential candidate must be presented, given our nation's history and circumstances, is dangerous for the unity of our country and grievous to the fortunes of their party is totally lost on people like Ayu and that is the concern that more reasonable men like Okowa should have."

More trouble for Atiku as ex-PDP presidential aspirant backs Wike, speaks on Rivers governor's defection

In another post, it was gathered that Sam Ohuabunwa, a chieftain of the PDP, had said that Wike was not trying to destabilise the party but only seeking justice and equity.

The PDP chieftain stated this on Tuesday, September 13.

The main opposition party has been enmeshed in a crisis after its presidential primary won by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in May.

Source: Legit.ng