The governor of Rivers state has vowed to expose some characters in the PDP that are fuelling discord among members of the opposition party and are against the progress of the party

In a chat with newsmen on Friday, Nyesom Wike accused some powerful elements of the party of ignorantly shunning zoning of the presidential ticket to a particular region which has fuelled PDP crisis

Reacting, Fani Kayode said Wike has destroyed the party after truths about Ayu and Atiku emerged, he maintained Bola Tinubu is the next man for the job come 2023

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken another dimension to react to the crisis bedevilling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the rift between Atiku Abubakar and Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike worsens.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain reacted after Wike revealed strong details about Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's emergence and the role Ayu played during the PDP primaries that led to his defeat.

Fani Kayode says Wike has destroyed the PDP. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike CON, Femi Fani-Kayode

Fani Kayode reacts to Wike and PDP's saga

In a post shared on his official Facebook page, Fani Kayode on Friday, September 23, noted that Wike has destroyed the opposition party as he maintained that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC flagbearer, will surely win the presidency come 2023.

He wrote on Friday, September 23:

"Wike has destroyed PDP.

"He said their presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, is dishonest, unreliable, untrustworthy and deceitful.

"He said their National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, is a corrupt, arrogant, conceited, racist, power-hungry, anti-southern bigot.

"He said PDP wants to turn Southerners into slaves. He has smashed their balls.

"ABAT is our next President! (FFK)"

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Fani Kayode and shared their views on the development.

Ityonongu Basil wrote

"Food prefect, hope they have saved you food to eat and talk nonsense again."

Don Smasher stated

"God forbid Bat thing. Obidiently Yusuful. When God want to bless a man he puts his enemies in disharmony."

Timothy Izuchukwu Moses Onah opined

"As he has destroyed PDP, he is coming after APC and BAT. The deal is for our President, Pointless Peter Obi."

Abdulmatin Muhammed Jibril said

"I'm surprised a man with a short fuse can be patient enough to extract this much details

"Peter Obi is the architect of our dream New Nigeria."

Benjamin Akuruo-ulor Hardwood queried

"And how is it your business the Honorable minister of Food is ready ."

Aloysius Edozie noted

"Peter Obi is the next president!!Healthy, wealthy and Competent!

Source: Legit.ng