The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is obviously going through one of its worst moments since its inception as a major political platform in Nigeria and sadly, and it has a very short time to prepare for the 2023 general elections.

Background

After the emergence of Atiku Abubakar from the PDP's presidential primary in May, a can of worms was opened, and things went really out of shape with some high-ranking members of southern and even northern extractions raising eyebrows and voices.

Among such PDP bigwigs are Governor Nyesom Wike, Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Bode George, Governor Samuel Ortom, the chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Walid Jibrin and some other chieftains.

The argument is that the north has the presidential ticket as well as the national chairmanship in the person of Iyorchia Ayu, and the BoT leadership, leaving out the south in the party's central structure.

Countless times, persons Wike and Jibrin have berated the party's leadership over the supposed lopsidedness with the common demand for Ayu's resignation.

Jibrin's position

After some deadlocked reconciliation meetings between the camps of Atiku and Governor Wike, Jibrin was forced at a time to state that he will resign if issues threatened the party's stability and chances in 2023 are not resolved soonest.

During an interview on Sunday, August 21, the former BoT chairman categorically said:

“To tell the truth, it will not be fair for the president of Nigeria to be from the north, the chairman of the party from the north, and the BoT chairman from the north."

To demonstrate his seriousness, Jibrin made it clear that he will resign his position for a southerner in the spirit of justice and fairness.

Jibrin backed up his word with action and stepped down on Thursday, September 8.

Implication of Jibrin's resignation

With Jibrin's resignation, the PDP is at least a step closer towards effecting balance and reconciling its aggrieved members.

This also means the predicaments in the hands of the PDP are one less, such that it can better focus on preparations for the 2023 presidential election.

Added to this, the air balance Jibrin's resignation brings to the opposition makes it well-packaged to the Nigerian electorate ahead of the next polls.

PDP appoints new BoT chairman, gives him additional responsibility

Meanwhile, in another twist in the saga trailing the opposition PDP, Adolphus Wabara, had been named acting chairman of the BoT of the Party.

This followed the resignation of Walid Jibrin. Also, the former Senate president was named the Political Adviser of the national chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Wabara, who was before now, the Secretary of the PDP BoT, would be appointed to the presidential campaign council of the PDP.

