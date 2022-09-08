Influential stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party have been affected by the internal crisis rocking the nation's main opposition party

This is as the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state have refused to settle their differences

In a recent move, the chairman of the party's Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin has vacated his seat as the PDP chairman of the BoT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin has finally resigned from his position.

Senator Walid Jibrin on Thursday, September 8, announced his resignation at a meeting of the PDP BoT, at the opposition party’s national secretariat in Abuja, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The rift between Governor Nyesom Wike and PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubakar has led to a serious internal crisis in the opposition party. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Senator Jirbin's resignation

The resignation comes amid agitation for more southern leaders to be reflected in the party’s hierarchy ahead of the 2023 general elections on one hand and as a condition for supporting the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, by some southern chieftains of the party on the other hand.

