The PDP does not have what it takes to face the APC in the southwest during campaigns for 2023 presidential election

This submission was made by Chief Olabode George, a former deputy national chairman of the PDP, on Friday, September 16

George explained that this because the opposition party does not seem to have anything for the region in its national structure

A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has spoke on the party's standing in the southwest, especially ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to George on Friday, September 16, the PDP will face a difficult time when it comes to campaigns in the regions.

The PDP stand in the southwest is a thing of worry for Atiku (Photo: Atiku Abubakar)

For the PDP bigwig, the party at the moment has nothing with which to campaign against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives (APC).

During an interview on Friday monitored by Punch, he said:

“But how do I go on the campaign trip in the South-West and tell the people that look, we are ready and you must vote for our candidate? We must realise that the opposition party has its own presidential candidate from the South-West and he will tell them I have the presidential ticket, what does the PDP have on its ticket for South-West?

“Let’s assume the south has the presidential ticket, vice presidential ticket and chairmanship position, how will our PDP brothers from the north take it? Will they be happy? All I am saying is to ensure justice and fairness and if they say they don’t want it, history will be on the side of the truth."

Bode George suggests solution

George believes that thing will have been a lot better for the PDP in the southwest if a national polision in the national structure is zoned to the region.

