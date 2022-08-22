The candidacy of Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2023 presidential election is on the verge of hitting the rocks

A similar fate is likely to happen to Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party

This is because the party's BoT chairman, Walid Jibrin, has said that having Atiku and Ayu from the north is unfair

The candidacy of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been given a red flag.

This came from Walid Jibrin, the chairman of the board of trustees (BoT) of the PDP when he spoke with Channels TV on Sunday, August 21.

Wike has been aggrieved over the chairmanship and candidacy of Ayu and Atiku respectively (Photo: @GovWike, Iyorcia Ayu, @atiku)

During an interview with the online newspaper on Sunday, Jibrin opined that it is unfair for the presidential candidate (Atiku) and the national chairman of the party (Iyorchia Ayu) to be from the north.

He categorically stated:

“To tell the truth, it will not be fair for the president of Nigeria to be from the north, the chairman of the party from the north, and the BoT chairman from the north."

In light of this, Jibrin noted that the national caucus, BoT, and the national executive committee of the party opposition party will convene a meeting soon and make recommendations on the issue.

He said the leadership of the party, based on the report, will set things in order and the needful in the general interest of all and sundry.

His words:

“By next week, we will get the report. And when we find out that somebody is wrong in what has happened we will come up openly to tell the party that it is wrong. Whatever we can do, we will do it in the interest of the party to make the party remain as PDP.”

