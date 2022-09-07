The PDP BoT chairman, Walid Jibrin, has agreed to step aside to give room for a southerner to take over his position as criticism trails all-northerners leadership dominance of the party

One of the sources privy to the development revealed that he said it is in the best interest of the party since Ayu has refused to step aside for a southern chairmanship of the party

Jibrin has been holding the position for six years now since taking over from his predecessor, Haliru Bello, who was removed from the position

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Walid Jibrin, is set to resign from his position, The Cable reported.

It was also revealed that some members of the national working committee (NWC) of the PDP resolved on Tuesday, September 6, that they would not be attending any meeting presided over by Iyorchia Ayu from now on.

Jubrin has been BoT chairman for 6 years now since he took over from Haliru Bello, who was removed from the position in 2016.

Sources close to Jubrin revealed on Wednesday, September 7, that the BoT chairman has already briefed some senior members of the party on his decision to quit.

According to one of the sources, “He said it is in the best interest of the party since there are complaints of regional lop-sidedness.”

The argument is that the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar is from Adamawa state (northeast), Jibrin came from Nasarawa state (north-central), and Ayu hails from Benue state (north-central).

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ayu has earlier promised to resign as PDP chairman in 2021 in a northerner emerged as the party presidential flagbearers.

Source: Legit.ng