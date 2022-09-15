The main opposition, PDP is treading the part of peaceful resolution ahead of the much-anticipated campaign activities

Acting chairman of the PDP board of trustees (BoT) Senator Adolphus Wabara said the party will soon end its crisis

He said consultations will be made with governors and other powerful stakeholders to end the crisis

Abia, Obingwa - The action chairman of the PDP board of trustees (BoT), Senator Adolphus Wabara says he is confident that the ongoing crisis in the party will be resolved in soon, The Guardian reported.

The opposition party has been in a heated crisis since the conclusion of its national convention and primary election which saw the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential flag bearer of the party.

Adolphus Nduneweh Wabara is a Nigerian politician and diplomat who served as the 10th Senate President of Nigeria from 2003 to 2005. Photo: Guardian

Antecedents of PDP crisis

It will be further recalled that the feud in the party escalated when the presidential candidate shunned the recommendation of the national working committee (NWC) to select Governor Nyesom Wike as the vice-presidential candidate of the party.

Atiku Abubakar later settled for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta for the vice-presidential slot.

Escalating the feud further, Governor Wike and his allies like Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state called for the resignation of the party national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Ayu who hails from Benue state in the northern region had boasted prior to the primary election that he will vacate his seat if the presidential candidate of the party emerges from the northern region.

Coincidentally, the flagbearer of PDP is from Adamawa state located in the northern region of Nigeria.

Ayu to date is yet to uphold his vow and it has become a serious crisis that has divided the party further in the build-up to the 2023 election.

Meanwhile, the acting BoT chairman, Senator Wabara while speaking from his hometown in Umuobiakwa, Abia state said the board will not rest on its oars to restore unity back to the PDP.

He hinted that he and some of the board members will be on a visiting tour to state governors and stakeholders to further douse the tension in the party.

2023 election: How to defeat Tinubu, Obi, others - Governor Ikpeazu tells Atiku

In another development, the PDP has been urged to embrace peace and true reconciliation to boost its chances in the forthcoming general election.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu made this call recently stating that the party must first resolve its internal crisis.

He, however, pledges his absolute support to the acting board of trustees chairman of the party, Senator Adolphus Wabara.

PDP crisis: Ayu flies out of Nigeria

Elsewhere, the embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party will leave Nigeria for Europe on Wednesday, September 14.

Iyiorchia Ayu has also handed over the leadership of the party to the deputy national chairman of the PDP.

The spokesperson for the PDP scribe said Ayu is expected to return to the country by the end of the month.

