Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the death of Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu JP, the mother of Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

The president in a statement issued by his aide, Femi Adesina on Friday, urged the governor and his family to be strong and draw strength from the life lessons mama taught them

Meanwhile, on Thursday, September 15, Governor Akeredolu announced the tragic news, noting his mother died in her sleep and has been receiving condolence visits from governors, family friends and notable leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, September 16, condoled with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and his family on the passing of their beloved mother, Mrs. Grace Akeredolu.

The president made his feelings known in a condolence message issued by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina on Friday in Abuja, PM News reported.

President Buhari sends a condolence message to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his family over the death of his mother. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Buhari urges Akeredolu and the family to be strong

He urged members of the Akeredolu family to draw strength from the life lessons taught by mama, the values of care and compassion she inculcated in them, and the sacrifices she made for her children to succeed in life.

Buhari prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed and urged the family to hold fast to their faith and trust in God to guide them through this difficult period.

