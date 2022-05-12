A former Nigerian minister of communications, Olawale Adeniji Ige, has been confirmed dead. He was said to have died on Monday, May 9.

A statement by his daughter, Atinuke Olashore, said the deceased was Director-General, Ministry of Communications before his appointment as minister in 1990, Guardian reports.

He was reappointed to coordinate the Ministry of Transport, Aviation, and Communications in 1992.

Between 1999 and 2010, Ige served as a member of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and pioneer Director of Digital Bridge Institute, Abuja.

He was also member of the First World Telecommunications Advisory Group of the International Telecommunications Union with headquarters in Geneva and first Chairman of Nigeria Internet Group.

Born on October 13, 1938 in Lagos, Ige began his career with Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, Ibadan as Engineering Assistant in 1957 before proceeding to the United Kingdom to study Electrical Engineering in 1961.

Source: Legit.ng