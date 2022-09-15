Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu JP, the mother of Governor Akeredolu of Ondo state, has died

Governor Akeredolu announced the tragic news on Thursday morning, September 15, saying her mother died in her sleep

The Ondo state governor further said in a short but emotional statement that the burial arrangement will be announced by the family

Akure, Ondo state - Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state lost his mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu JP, in the early hours of Thursday, September 15.

The Ondo state governor announced the death in a Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng.

Governor Akeredolu said his mother died peacefully in her sleep just as he announced that the burial announcement will be made by the family.

He wrote:

"My siblings and I announce, with deepest regret and total submission to the will of the Almighty, the passing into glory of our adorable, dutiful and ever dotting mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu JP, this morning. She died peacefully in her sleep.

"Though saddened by the departure of Maami, the one Abiyamo we knew, we are consoled with the knowledge that, even as she transits to eternity, she will be guided by the strong hands of the angels of the light in which she dwelt during her eventful and fruitful sojourn on the terrestrial plane.

Maami rest in perfect peace.

Burial announcement will be made by the family."

