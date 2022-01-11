The private residence of Chief Ernest Shonekan, located in Abeokuta, Ogun state is quiet following the announcement of his demise

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has described Shonekan's death as a colossal loss to Nigeria

There was calm at the Abeokuta country home of former Head of Interim National Government (ING) Chief Ernest Shonekan on Tuesday hours after his death was announced.

The Ogun High Chief died on Tuesday morning at Evercare hospital in Lekki area of Lagos State.

The residence, which is situated opposite Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) regional headquarters complex in Okelewo, Abeokuta, retains its pervasive serene and forlorn ambience when our correspondent peered into it.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has described the death of the former head of the defunct Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan, as a colossal loss to Nigeria in general and Ogun State in particular.

Abiodun in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Tuesday, said the Egba born British-trained lawyer, industrialist and traditional chief passed on at a period Nigeria needed his experience most as a technocrat.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The statement read, “Chief Shonekan was a first-class administrator, boardroom guru and astute leader whose imprint in the business and political firmaments can not be erased. His commitment to a peaceful resolution and patriotic fervour will live after him.

“Chief Shonekan, an Egba traditional chief (Babasale of Egbaland), was a true Nigerian who spent most of his life for the betterment of the country,” the statement said.

National loss as former Nigerian president Dies

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Shonekan, the leader of the defunct Interim National Government set up to succeed General Ibrahim Babangida's regime died in Lagos at the age of 85 on Tuesday, January 11.

Shonekan headed the then government between August 26 and November 17, 1993, when he was removed from office in a coup orchestrated by late General Sani Abacha.

9 facts you probably didn’t know about ex-Nigerian president Ernest Shonekan

In a related development, Shonekan was a British-trained Nigerian lawyer, businessman, industrialist, politician and traditional chieftain.

As the country mourns an icon, Legit.ng highlights nine facts you probably didn't know about Shonekan.

Born on May 9, 1936, the late president had his secondary education at CMS Grammar School and Igbobi College.

Source: Legit.ng