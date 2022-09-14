The supreme court is set to decide on who will be the governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general elections in Ebonyi

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - The Supreme Court is set to decide on who will be the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state.

The court announced on Wednesday, September 14, that it would take the final decision on the party's actual candidate on the same day, The Nation reported.

Who is PDP governorship candidate in Ebonyi?

The apex court will be choosing between Chukwuma Odii Ifeanyi and Senator Joseph Obinna Ogba to contest the governorship seat of the umbrella party,

A five-member panel, headed by Justice Amina Augie, announced on Wednesday that the judgment would be rendered by 3pm today after entertaining final submissions from lawyers to parties in the appeal marked: SC/CV/ 939/2022 filed by Ifeanyi.

