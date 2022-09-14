Wilfred Okoi, the lawyer to Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike, and prince Michael Ekamon could not appear in court because of stomach upset

Okoi is to represent Wike and Ekamon in the suit challenging the victory of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the PDP

Ekamon, told Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the federal high court in Abuja on Wednesday because the hearing commences but has to rush home for treatment because of stomach upset

FCT, Abuja - Prince Michael Ekamon, the first plaintiff in the suit filed in conjunction with Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike against Atiku Abubakar, said that their lawyer, Wilfred Okoi, was not in court because he was indisposed.

The plaintiff said this when he appeared before Justice Ahmed Mohammed of a federal high court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, September 14, Vanguard reported.

Wike's lawyer down with stomach upset in court Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

Why Wike's lawyer could not appear before judge in court?

He said this upon resumption of the suit hearing that is challenging the emergence of Atiku as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election.

Okoi had entered his name on the first list earlier in the day but could not be found when the case was called for hearing.

The report said though Ekamon was in court in person, the Rivers governor was absent.

Law suit between Wike, Atiku in court

Ekamon is a member of the PDP, and he and Wike are the first and second plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/782/22 dated June 2 and filed on June 3.

When the matter was called, and Okoi’s whereabouts were unknown, Justice Mohammed asked Ekamon why their counsel was not in court despite entering his name for appearance.

Ekamon said Okoi “ran serious stomach upset.” According to him, he (Okoi) was in court this morning, complained of a running stomach, and had to be rushed down for treatment.

