Reactions have started trailing the trending photos of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with an associate of Bode George, a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos.

Tajudeen Olusi, who is seen in the pictures prostrating for Tinubu, is an associate of the PDP leader, Bode George, in Lagos.

Bola Tinubu meets Bode George's associate Photo Credit: Uthman Shodipe

Source: Facebook

The picture was posted by a chieftain of the APC in Lagos, Uthman Shodipe, on his Facebook page, while withholding details of their meeting and venue, he captioned it “with Ashiwaju yesterday”.

A commentator said:

“You’re now fraternising with the right people. Uncle Tajudeen Olusi of Alakoro, an integral part of Olowogbowo. I hope your Uncle Chief Bode George is having a rethink.”

This is coming as political permutation is here and there ahead of September 28, the official date to commence the campaign for the 2023 presidential elections.

Bode George is a former national deputy chairman of the PDP southwest zone and a strong opponent of Bola Tinubu.

On a number of occasions, the PDP leader has vowed that he would leave Nigeria if Tinubu became the president of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng