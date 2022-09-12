The opposition Peoples Democratic Party is not taking chances in other to emerge victorious in the forthcoming polls

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the newest returnee of the party has reportedly begun his move to ensure PDP gets major votes in Kano state

In fact, it was alleged that Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s political movement reportedly shared part of the N100m given to him by the party's flagbearer, to mobilise supporters for Atiku Abubakar in the state

Photos making rounds on the internet have shown some members of Shura, the advisory council of Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s political movement, sharing part of the N100m allegedly given by the presidential candidate of the (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to mobilise party supporters during his visit to Kano.

According to a report by Daily Nigerian, the presidential candidate showered N130million to Kano PDP leaders, with Shekarau getting the lion's share of N100m and Aminu Wali's camp getting N30m.

Atiku welcome Shekarau in August back into PDP

Meanwhile, in late August, Atiku visited Kano to receive Shekarau who defected from Rabiu Kwankwaso’s New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) to PDP.

Legit.ng reported he made this move after three months of political romance with the NNPP headed by Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Moments after joining the opposition PDP, Shekarau vowed to work for the party flagbearer Atiku Abubakar and called for huge support ahead of the 2023 general election.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

