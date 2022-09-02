The All Progressives Congress and their 2023 vice-presidential candidate have been knocked for an attempt to associate with former president Goodluck Jonathan

The APC and Shettima were knocked by the Peoples Democratic Party after members of the party and the former Borno state governor posed for a photo with Goodluck Jonathan

According to the PDP, Shettima was the brain behind the sabotage of the efforts to rescue the abducted Chibok girls in 2014

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blasted the 2023 vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima for sharing photography opportunities with former president Goodluck Jonathan.

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said the same Shettima who sabotage and frustrated the Jonathan administration's rescue of the abducted Chibok girls in 2014, now wants to share the stage of fame with the former president.

The PDP has accused Kashima Shettima of frustrating Jonathan's effort in 2014 to avoid the abduction of Chibok girls. Photo: @bong_umar

Source: Twitter

The abduction of 276 Chibok girls by Boko Haram terrorists

On April 14, 276 schoolgirls were kidnapped from the Government Girls Secondary School in the town of Chibok in Borno State.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The abduction of the girl led to an outrage among local and international communities calling for the rescue of the school children through the #BringBackOurGirls campaign.

While over a hundred of the school girls have either escaped or been rescued, many are still left in Boko Haram captivity.

However, addressing the issues surrounding the kidnap and efforts to release the girls, the PDP accused Shettima and the APC-led administration of working against Jonathan.

The allegations by the PDP followed the release of some pictures of Jonathan, Bola Tinubu and Shettima who met at the 70th birthday event of Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah.

Ologunagba in his statement said it is shameful that Tinubu and Shettima now distance themselves from the “abysmal failure” of President Muhammadu Buhari.

His words:

“In a desperate design to whitewash their battered public image, identifying with the obvious successes of the PDP and in an attempt to posture as statesmen, the APC presidential candidate, his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, and other APC leaders shamelessly orchestrated a photo opportunity with the distinguished and successful former President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This is a patriotic Nigerian leader whose PDP-led purposeful and successful government the APC leaders viciously harassed, constantly insulted, labelled, sabotaged and discredited for their selfish power-grabbing enterprise."

He also stated that Nigerians can equally recall how Shettima as governor of Borno state failed to act on a security report and directive to close schools in remote parts of the state and relocate students to the more secure capital of Maiduguri to write their GCE examinations.

His added:

"Thus creating the opening for the cruel abduction of school girls in Chibok, Borno State."

Former Kano governor reveals how Kwankwaso betrayed him, gives key details

Ibrahim Shekarau had disclosed his displeasure with the 2023 presidential candidate for the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

Shekarau alleged that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso outrightly betrayed and manipulated him before he left the NNPP.

According to Shekarau, Kwakwaso was in agreement with a proposal he submitted to him only to sideline him.

PDP crisis: Between Wike, Ayu, former party's deputy chairman reveals who is immature

Chief Bode George on Thursday, September 1, condemned the leadership style of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

George, a former military governor in Nigeria said that Iyiorchia Ayu's utterances over the crisis between the national chairman of the party and Nyesom Wike is immature.

According to George, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has brought economic woes to Nigeria as a country and her people.

Source: Legit.ng