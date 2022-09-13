The chieftains of the ruling APC, Hon. Yakubu Dogara and Babachir David Lawal have continued to make consultations regarding their position on the party's same faith ticket

This is as Hon. Yakubu Dogara and Babachir David Lawal met with northern Christian leaders to express their displeasure on the party's choice of Kashim Shettima

In the build-up to the 2023 elections, the leadership of the party is unbothered about this development rather they are more concerned about the campaign in the months ahead

Two chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Yakubu Dogara and Babachir David Lawal, have continued to show their dissatisfaction with the party’s presidential Muslim-Muslim ticket, saying their fight for justice continues.

Dogara, who is the immediate-past Speaker of the House of Representatives, disclosed this after a meeting with Christian Leaders from the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday, September 12.

Dogara speaks about the meeting with the religious leaders in the north

Leadership reports that a Muslim, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emerged the presidential candidate of the governing APC for the 2023 elections while the party thereafter opted for another fellow Muslim and former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as the running mate.'

The position of the northern leaders revealed

Dogara, who took to his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, said the meeting with the Christian leaders from the North and FCT was to decide on a pan-Nigerian platform to embrace in the 2023 elections.

He wrote:

“#NigeriaDecides2023- The Fight for Justice Continues. Today, we held a Consultative Meeting with Christian Leaders From the 19 Northern States and the FCT on the Pan-Nigerian Platform to Adopt in 2023.”

