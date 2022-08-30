Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau Former Kano state governor, incumbent Senator for Kano Central and one of the political pillars of Kano state is back to PDP

He made this move after three months of political romance with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) headed by Rabiu Kwankwaso

Moment after joining the opposition PDP, Shekarau vowed to work for the party flagbearer Atiku Abubakar and called for huge support ahead of the 2023 general election

On Monday, August 29, a former Kano state governor and current Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, urged his supporters to work for the Peoples Democratic Party’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

Shekarau made the call shortly after the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; and the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, welcomed him back to the party in Kano, The Punch reports.

Shekarau promised to deliver Kano to Atiku and other states

The former governor promised to deliver Kano state to the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku, and all the states of the federation.

The senator said:

“I, Ibrahim Shakarau, inform you that from Monday, August 29, 2022, my supporters and I have dumped the NNPP and joined the PDP.

“I have equally written to INEC Chairman and to the Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC that I am no longer contesting the senatorial position on the platform of the NNPP.”

