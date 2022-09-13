Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will not be stepping down his presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections

There have been speculations that the former Kano state governor might collapse his campaign structure for either the PDP or APC

Reaffirming Kwankwaso's candidacy, the NNPP chairman Rufai Ahmed Alkali says his principal has never harbored such thoughts

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rufai Ahmed Alkali has reiterated that the party’s flagbearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso will not collapse his political structure for APC or PDP, the Nigerian Tribune reported.

The NNPP national chairman made this known via a statement issued in Abuja, on Tuesday, September 13.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso will be going into the 2023 presidential polls against political giants like Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. Photo: NNPP

"Rumors about Kwankwaso makes him more popular" - Alkali

As contained in the statement, Alkali stated that he is baffled as to why the APC and the PDP are jostling for them after several comments belittling the might of the NNPP.

He said:

“Who is afraid of the NNPP Presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso. The whole issue is that over the past three months people are just insisting that he was going to hand off his ambition to APC or PDP or they would say he has an issue in Kogi where there was known or they would go and close our office in Borno State for no reason or they would go to Kano to take Senator Shekarau thinking that they have depleted the party.

“In fact, they are making him better and bigger. All these they are doing, the question is who is afraid of Kwankwaso.

“Only recently they said NNPP is nothing but now they are running helter-skelter to see how to stop NNPP and to stop Kwankwaso. Having tried every way to find something against our Presidential candidate and they couldn’t they have resort to wooing and reckless propaganda.”

Prof. Alkali said that the party was waiting for the campaign to start so it can officially bring out its manifesto to the doorsteps of Nigerians.

“We are not giving in to inanities, we are waiting for the campaign to start so we can roll out our campaign promises and manifesto.”

"Why Kwankwaso won't step down" - Supporters

Similarly, supporters of Rabiu Kwankwaso have been assured that he is not dumping his 2023 presidential ambition.

The assurance was handed to Kwankwaso's supporters by the spokesperson for the Rabiu Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Organisation.

According to Ladipo Johnson, Kwankwaso would be in the race for the 2023 presidential until the end of the election.

