The ruling All Progressives Congress is arranging its house and putting things in order to make sure the party retains power in the forthcoming general elections

In the build-up to the 2023 polls, the leadership of the party has maintained that APC has no other choice but to win

Abdullahi Adamu who received the wife of the APC leader and presidential flagbearer, Senator Oluremi, wife of Bola Tinubu noted further the party is working for victory

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has said that the party has no option but to win the 2023 presidential election.

Adamu made this assertion on Thursday, September 8, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, paid him a visit in Abuja, The Cable reported.

She was accompanied by Nana, wife of Kashim Shettima, the party’s vice-presidential candidate, and other women leaders of the party.

Adamu assured Oluremi of victory for APC in 2023

He said:

“I want to use the privilege of your coming to emphasise that we just have to work for victory. There is no option whatsoever and we can’t be ashamed of saying so.

“So, to that extent, you can rest assured that we will be together in this race. Whatever you need us to do, we will willingly do it to ensure success of this effort.”

Senator Remi Tinubu speaks on the success of the 2023 election for the APC

On her part, Tinubu’s wife said the women in the party are ready to work for APC’s success in 2023.

She affirmed thus:

“We are here to tell you that Nigerian women are ready. I want to reassure the national chairman that we are all ready to work.”

