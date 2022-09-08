An APC chieftain has alerted the party over the massive defection from its camp to the Labour Party in Benue state

Anthony Obekpa, a party chieftain in the north-central state warned that the situation would be devastating for the APC during the 2023 polls

Obekpa also accused the Austin Agada, Benue APC chairman, of not making efforts to address the situation

Makurdi - Anthony Obekpa, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Benue, says the party is losing members to Labour Party (LP) in Ogbadibo local government area of the state.

In a statement on Thursday, September 8, Obekpa said Austin Agada, Benue APC chairman, is not bothered about the situation in Ogabadibo despite efforts to meet him to find a lasting solution.

The camp of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate will be in celebratory mood over the news from Benue.

According to him, the outcome of the situation would be devastating during the 2023 polls if nothing is done to address it.

The Cable quoted him as saying:

“It is no longer news that our immediate past local government secretary Hon Eloyi Ogbe has moved to the Labour Party. His decision to defect to the labour party is obviously not unconnected to recent developments in the APC leadership in Ogbadibo and zone C in general.

“Our staunch members are defecting daily. Our state chairman, Comrade Austin Agada it seems is not bothered about the candidates from Ogbadibo winning or not.

“I think he is content being the chairman and having Rev. Fr. Alia as Governorship candidate. I don’t have his ears anymore. I am not on the same page with him as he has made some people believe.

“He is not communicating with me. The scouts of the Labour Party are hoovering around APC stakeholders. Their aspirants are consulting, recruiting and convincing our party faithful.

“We must do something except if we have all decided to abandon the party. If the party wins at the centre and we don’t have representatives at the state assembly and national assembly I am sure we all know we will be back to square one.”

2023: Labour Party more interested in voters’ endorsement

On his part, the publicity secretary of LP in Enugu, Comrade Ibuchukwu Ezike has said that the party is only interested in the endorsement of eligible voters for the 2023 governorship election in the state and not the endorsement of traditional rulers and religious leaders.

Leadership newspaper reports that Ezike made the comment while reacting to the alleged ongoing endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship flagbearer, Barrister Peter Mbah by traditional rulers and some religious leaders in the state.

2023: 'OBIdients' embark on cleaning exercise in Enugu, share Peter Obi fliers

In a related development, some youths in Enugu recently embarked on a cleaning exercise in Enugu to create awareness for LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The supporters of Obi also shared LP fliers to residents and educated them on the need to vote right in 2023.

Photos of the youths carrying out the sanitation in exercise also went viral on social media.

2023: Nigerians in Diaspora to raise money for Peter Obi campaigns

Similarly, some Nigerians in the Diaspora have formed groups of committees to launch crowdfunding initiatives for Obi.

Accordingly, they plan to unveil in the coming days a crowdfunding portal with a target to raise $150 million from Obi’s supporters in the diaspora and N100 billion from those in Nigeria.

The supporters are targeting small amount in contributions to be gathered from largely ordinary Nigerians.

