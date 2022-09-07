Nigeria's younger generation can actively participate in the country's political process due to the the 'Not Too Young To Run' bill

The bill signed by President Muhammadu Buhari has paved the way for an unprecedented upsurge of candidates of youth extraction ahead of 2023.

A young presidential candidate has advised the youths to use the opportunity provided by the new law by installing one of their own as president

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian youths have been urged to elect leaders that can help them maximise their potentials in a country now with less and less opportunities for self actualisation as the stage is getting set for the 2023 general elections.

This is the view of Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen who insists there can be no better time than now for generational change to happen in Nigeria's politics.

Prof Imumolen, 39, says he is the face and voice of the youths ahead of the 2023 presidential contest. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

Professor Imumolen, 39, while speaking in a recent forum in Abuja told the youths that they can use the two powerful weapons of unity and numerical strength to great effect in their desire to see that they install a president who is not only young, but energetic and empathetic .

His words:

“With my track record of service to Nigerians, including the youths at different levels and capacities; where we have solved problems at micro and macro levels, touching lives, offering scholarships and empowering women and farmers.

“I think I am eminently qualified to administer the affairs of this country if given the mandate by the people.

“How to know a leader who is a problem solver, and who is committed to the welfare of the people is no rocket science. It is evidential. Leadership is the things you do to positively impact the lives of the ordinary man out there.

“That is why I am usually not perturbed when people tell me I lack leadership experience because I haven't held a political office before.

“But tell me, how much experience did Nelson Mandela have before he became president of a post-apartheid South Africa?

“Yet, Mandela was a far better leader than all those who came before him because he was driven by one thing -- the passion to see a better life for the people of his country.

“That is the same passion that is motivating me. I want to see a better Nigeria where things work, where things will be done differently.”

