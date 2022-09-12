Peter Obi, a former Anambra governor who is seriously eyeing the presidential seat in the 2023 general elections, has claimed that some persons are after his life

During a recent interview in Nigeria, Obi said some persons told him about threats from terrorists

According to Obi, those who are threatening to kill him do not want him to run for the presidency, claiming he is causing confusion

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate for the 2023 election, claimed that he had been told multiple times that a certain group of people was after his life.

The former Anambra state governor made this known in a recent interview session on Monday, September 12, Sahara Reporters reports.

Peter Obi said some persons claim he is causing confusion

Source: UGC

Obi said:

“I have been told several times, ‘Peter, these people are going to kill you, don’t do what you are doing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I have even been called and told I am causing confusion.”

This came some months after the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) issued a warning against some terrorists threatening to assassinate Obi.

The president-general of COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem, in June claimed that kidnappers told victims who are members of the coalition that they have fine-tuned plans to kill Obi because of his presidential ambition.

In a statement alerting security agencies of the threat, Ibem said:

“Nobody should think that he or she has a monopoly of violence. That we are peaceful does not mean that we are weak or senseless.

“Mr. Peter Obi as a bonafide citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and born in Nigeria has the constitutional right to contest for any political office he deems fit and nobody can stop that.

“Anyone who thinks he wants to attack Peter Obi is sick and the sickness will be treated appropriately at the right time.

“Only a wicked and idiotic person will be comfortable with the current state of the nation. Our country is in dire need of a drastic change that will turn things for good and some people are plotting to make matters worse because of their selfish agenda.

“We want these criminals to know that even a mad man is owned by some people and if you touch him thinking that as a mad man roaming on the street, he has nobody, his real owners will come out to defend him.

“We call on the security agencies to immediately move into action and arrest the real criminals plotting to assassinate Mr Peter Obi just because he is contesting for the office of the President which he is eminently qualified to do so. Enough said!”

2023 presidency: Peter Obi is a threat to PDP, says Okowa, gives crucial reason

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had expressed his fears over the candidacy of Obi.

Governor Okowa in an interview revealed that Peter Obi has become a powerful force in the presidential race and will pose a problem from the southeastern region of Nigeria.

Peter Obi who is the former governor of Anambra state situated in the southeast region looks certainly in pole advantage to pull massive votes from the region.

Source: Legit.ng