Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, experts say Nigeria needs a leader that will; give the country a sense of direction

Accord Party presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen says he is the right person to put the country firmly on the path of sustainable growth

According to him there are areas of urgent need that must be addressed to ensure Nigeria begins its journey to true development

FCT, Abuja - Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen says he is not going to waste time in fixing the rot in virtually every sector of the Nigerian economy should he be elected the country's president in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

While articulating his manifesto for 2023, the youthful presidential aspirant identified very critical areas of the economy that has remained problematic for the country since it gained independence in 1960.

Prof Imumolen said his manifesto will address most of the challenges Nigeria is currently facing. Photo credit: Accord Party

According to him, true development can only begin when every abandoned projects scattered around the country are completed.

He said:

“The issue of fixing about 56,000 abandoned projects littered all over the country is very dear to my heart.

“In those abandoned projects lie the destiny of many a job seeker. Imagine how the nation's unemployment statistics will suddenly be reduced to it's barest minimum when these abandoned projects which include manufacturing industries are completed and fully become operational.

“In those abandoned projects also lie the prospects of generating raw materials to feed other industries. For instance, our steel rolling mills were originally designed to feed the larger Ajaokuta Steel Company of the eighties.

“This is why I am very passionate about revisiting these projects that have been left to rot away by successive governments over the past four to five decades.”

He said he has a well articulated plan to increase the border control systems in the country to stem the influx of illegal movement of men, harmful materials and contraband into the country.

According to him, infractions such as the ongoing university lecturers strike will not be allowed to happen under his government.

Professor Imumolen said if elected, his government will help small businesses to grow through provision of funding and capacity building.

He added:

“At this critical stage of our national development, Nigerians need a leader like me that has the capacity, who has a charitable heart, is humane, a unifier, as well as one that is ready to sacrifice all that he has for the sole purpose of developing his country.”

Prof Imumolen launches national prosperity system for Nigerians

Recall that Professor Imumolen recently launched an economic system tagged: "I Will Prosper."

The initiative is aimed at providing economic respite or succour to Nigerians to ameliorate their living plights and catalyse prosperity for all.

The program is expected to create collective prosperity towards eradicating increasing socio-economic despondency and frustration in the society.

Imumolen cautions Nigerians on who they vote for in 2023

Prof Imumolen had earlier declared that only a candidate who is not affiliated with any sect in Nigeria can solve the challenges faced by the country.

Speaking at a youth gathering commemorating International Youth Day, Imumolen said voting right is the only way to ensure that critical issues are addressed.

He also said he has commenced the process of preparing the minds of voters to vote right in the coming election and to educate all and sundry on the kind of personality needed to get Nigeria back on its feet.

