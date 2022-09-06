Nigerians have been assured of total commitment to good governance and service to the people as the 2023 election draws near

The assurance was handed to Nigerians across the globe by the 2023 presidential candidate for Accord Party

According to Christopher Imumolen, Nigerians must resist the urge to vote in line with religion, tribe or party affiliation

The 2023 presidential candidate for the Accord Party, Christopher Imumolen has said that his administration, should he emerge victorious in the 2023 election, will not tolerate any form of criminality.

Blaming the lack of good governance for the challenges bedevilling the nation, the 2023 presidential candidate while appreciating Nigerians and well-wishers for their congratulatory messages during his birthday, promised to work towards restoring the soul of Nigeria.

Professor Imumolen has promised never to let Nigerians down as a president come 2023. Photo: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

Imumolen said that the love showered on him recently by Nigerians has just increased his confidence and unflinching trust in the people.

He noted that it has always been clear to him from the start that with the support of the masses, victory is sure in his 2023 presidential ambition.

The presidential hopeful said:

"I am one of the present presidential gladiators due to my belief that leadership should grow rather than diminish, build rather than deplore, create rather than destroy, make rather than a mar, progress rather than retrogress.

"While not particularly blaming any particular person for the sorry state of our state, I am strongly unhappy that consciously, we refused to pursue the establishment of a system that would have become an unshakable democratic culture that revolves on the pivots of good governance, accountability, equitable resource allocation, statesmanship/patriotism values and unbreakable national integration.

"On this ideology and resolve to sacrificially volunteer as a young patriot for the fight against the enemies of our fledgling democracy I am going about this mission, and I look up to none others than God and the good people of Nigeria for my victory."

What electorate should hold dear in the forthcoming election

Further speaking on the forthcoming poll, Imumolen urged Nigerians to shun violence, tribalism or voting for religion or socio-political alliances in the 2023 election.

He said

"I am also imploring us all to reject negative inducements that will only help a few elites and their goons to sustain the poverty, pain and gross disregard for the citizens as presently is the order in this indescribable administration."

Source: Legit.ng