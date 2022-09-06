The ruling All Progressives Congress has been hit with another major blow, a few months before the 2023 election

This time around, a House of Representatives aspirant has dumped the party, citing unfair play by key members of the APC and failed promises by the party in Ondo state

In fact, Adeyeri Stephen Kunle did not only walk out of the nation's ruling party, but he also dragged along with himself, his loyalist

An aspirant for Akoko South West/South East federal constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adeyeri Stephen Kunle, has resigned from his membership in the party.

Adeyeri noted he ceased to be a member of the APC so as not to be a party to what he portrayed as unconstitutionality and arbitrariness oscillating in the party, Daily Independent reported.

The party chieftain disclosed his resignation to newsmen on Tuesday, September 6, in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

APC House of Representatives aspirant, Adeyeri Stephen Kunle, dumped the ruling party in Ondo state. Photo credit: skystepgroup.org

Source: Facebook

Adeyeri Stephen Kunle gives reason

In his letter of resignation, he said:

“Let me commence by thanking profusely, the Executive Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Party State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin and other big guns who are piloting the affairs of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the Sunshine State, for the honour and privilege to be a member.

“After carefully musing and given to introspection on my exit from the APC, the afterglow gave me further impetus to tender my resignation letter as a bonafide member of our great party effective from 12th July 2022 and for proper documentation in line with the party guideline and as enshrined in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria."

Adeyeri Stephen Kunle dragged his loyalist

Speaking further, the aspirant noted that:

“It is imperative to state that the party has not only failed to live up to the yearning and expectations of members, but it also failed to give room for capacious inclusiveness. Unequivocally, the conundrum is bottom-up.

“Be that as it may be, after due consultation with my God, my family, my supporters and the Nigerian people whom I meet in all walks of life, I, Adeyeri Stephen Kunle, hereby tender my resignation letter as a member of All Progressives Congress ( APC ) while I take time to ponder my future.

“In addition am not only leaving the party alone, being a pilot of my loyalist men all my men are going with me.”

Source: Legit.ng