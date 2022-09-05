A former aide to President Buhari, Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada, has declared interest to run for the office of Kano state governor in 2023

Sharada, a member of the House of Representatives, wants to contest for the seat on the platform of the ADP having recently dumped the APC

The lawmaker is usually at loggerheads with Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, a situation that led to his suspension from the APC in 2021

Kano - Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada, a former media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari and member of the House of Representatives, has declared interest to run for the office of Kano state governor in the 2023 general elections.

Sharada, according to Daily Trust, made a formal declaration at the weekend to contest on the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) at the Sani Abacha Youth Centre in Kano.

A former media aide to President Buhari, Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada, has declared interest to run for the office of Kano state governor on the ADP's platform. Photo credit: @Shaabansharada

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the lawmaker recently defected from the APC and joined the ADP to give his former party a challenge in the 2023 elections.

Sharada was a member of the popular G-7, a faction of the APC in Kano that was led by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

While in APC, Sharada, who is the chairman of House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, contested the gubernatorial ticket but lost to the incumbent deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna.

Recall that he has been at loggerheads with Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in recent times.

Sharada suspended from APC in 2021

In June 2021, the APC in the Municipal local government area of Kano state suspended Sharada for a year following his criticism of Governor Ganduje.

He was said to have been found guilty by a seven-man disciplinary committee set up to investigate allegations against him.

A letter by the committee read in part:

“Hon. Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada has been found guilty of the charges against him for the assassinating the character of His Excellency the Governor of Kano as well as the respective party executive from the ward, Local Government and State Level.”

