Some supporters of the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu have said that the party may lose its grip in Oyo state.

Daily Trust reports that these supporters under the aegis of Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ) called on the National Leadership of the party to resolve the internal crisis in the state.

Tinubu has been urged to interfere in the crisis rocking the Oyo state chapter of the APC. Photo: Bola Tinubu

The national coordinator of the DOJ, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, appealed to the Oyo state governorship candidate for the party, Senator Teslim Folarin to re-trace his step and change his style.

Alawuje said Folarin has failed to create any room for genuine reconciliation between him and other chieftains of the party after the primary elections.

Ending the crisis rocking Oyo state APC

He noted that should the party leadership fail to resolve the crisis brewing in the state, security votes for the part will be only a dream that would be difficult to actualise.

His words:

“In Oyo State, the unfortunate crisis bedevilling the All Progressives Congress, APC, is sending a very wrong signal, which needs to be collectively taken cognisance of and decisively laid to rest by the national leadership of the party.

“Senator Folarin must not forget that Oyo state political actors can never be easily manipulated nor coerced to do whatever they might have made up their minds against."

Alawuje called on Tinubu and the entire leadership of the APC to step in before it is too late as all is not well in Oyo State APC.

