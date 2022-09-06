The ongoing controversy over the certificate of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is causing another stir ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The opposition party (PDP) recently accused Festus Keyamo, an ally of the APC stalwart of filing a suit challenging his certificate

However, Festus Keyamo has debunked the claim and said he sued the Lagos state parliament instead

FCT, Abuja - The minister for state, labour and employment, Festus Keyamo has once again maintained his stand that he did not at any point in his life sue the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu for certificate forgery, Channels TV reported.

In what seems like a response to the allegations levelled against him by his counterpart in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Keyamo in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 6 said he never sued the APC stalwart.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Keyamo revealed that he did file a lawsuit for a forgery case linked to Bola Tinubu but the application for the suit did not include his name, but rather the Lagos state House of Assembly.

Keyamo said:

“I never sued Tinubu. No. I sued the House of Assembly seeking an interpretation of the law.”

Recall that the Spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala in receipt televised live on Channels Television insisted that Keyamo sued the APC presidential candidate who now has Keyamo as his ally.

According to Bwala, the suit was marked: Keyamo V. House Of Assembly, Lagos State (2002)18 NWLR (Pt. 799)605.

This was according to a well-documented law report he cited during the interview on national television.

Keyamo in his statement said:

“Once the Supreme Court pronounces on an issue, it becomes binding on even the lawyer who loses and he is bound to obey and defend the judgment of the court. So assuming (which is not conceded) that I made any kind of accusation in the matter, once the Supreme Court ruled, that was the end of the matter and from that moment, it behoves me to stop pushing a matter already laid to rest by the highest court of the land and defend the decision.

“Nigerians would be hearing from the horse’s mouth as to what actually transpired during the battle that raged then and how the matter was eventually laid to rest,” he said, adding that he is “the greatest defender of Asiwaju on the issue today”.

Keyamo noted that “these battles we waged were not borne out of bitterness and hate” but to “unravel the truth and the real constitutional powers of the House”.

“So, once the issue was laid to rest, we move on. Anyone who thinks I would still harbour any kind of resentment more than 20 years later should examine his/her head,” he said.

