Femi Fani-Kayode has been served another round of backlash from Atiku's campaign spokesperson Dino Melaye

The former Kogi senator attacked the ex-minister of aviation over his recent comment against him, the PDP national chairman and PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar

Melaye, while reacting angrily said the opposition party has no position to offer to the APC chieftain as he describe him as a 'political scavenger and an attention seeker'

A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign in 2023, Senator Dino Melaye, has noted the PDP has no position to offer former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, in the party’s campaign team.

According to a report by The Punch, Melaye made this assertion through a statement on his verified Facebook page on Sunday night, September 4, describing the former minister as a “political scavenger”.

Dino blasts Fani-Kayode, and calls him a political scavenger. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode, Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

Fani Kayode, an attention seeker, Melaye says

He said:

"The roller-coaster FFK is merely seeking to receive attention, having employed all forms of ingratiation to be recruited by the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, but failed.”

Melaye reveals Fani-Kayode's lobby for a position in PDP

Melaye noted that Fani-Kayode had contacted Timi Frank in a bid to lobby for a position in the Atiku-Okowa campaign team.

“To be sure, he contacted Timi Frank to help lobby for a job in the Campaign Directorate, but where is the record to help his desire? As a serial hustler around food dispensers, FFK’s misadventure into the issue of the leadership of the PDP is nothing but a subtle campaign to be noticed and rewarded by prospective paymasters,” he said.

Melaye reacts to FFK's claim on Ayu's position

Melaye noted that Iyorchia Ayu, was supported by PDP governors and members of the party, and hence, emerged as the PDP’s national working committee’s chairman by consensus, due to his reputation and political profile.

He added:

"His likes are appropriately described in Philippians 3:19, as belonging to the class of those ‘whose god is their belly, and whose glory is their shame. Sorry, PDP has no food for the lazy. And knowing FFK’s reputation for political scavenging, let me also ask him the unanswered question. FFK, who bankrolled your statement?”.

