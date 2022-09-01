Global site navigation

Atiku's pathway to Aso Rock: List of States PDP Presidential Candidates Must Win and His Possible Chances
Politics

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a report by Thisday has analysed the chances of the top three candidates in the poll: Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Bola Tinubu of the APC and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

About 177 days away from the polls, the report noted that the current standing of the major presidential candidates and their parties, based on the assessment of public opinion, is still too close to call, even though campaigns are yet to officially begin.

Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa/PDP Presidential Candidate/2023 Elections
A report has shown states where Atiku needs to win to emerge as Nigeria's president in 2023. Photo credit: @IAOkowa
Source: Twitter

For Atiku to emerge the winner of the 2023 presidential election, the report listed the states he must win and predicted his chances of securing victory in such states.

The table below shows the report's projection:

Atiku's pathway to Aso Rock: States he must win over 60%

States Atiku Must Win Over 60%Comment (prediction)
1AdamawaLikely
2TarabaLikely
3BauchiPossible
4BenuePossible
5PlateauPossible
6SokotoLikely
7JigawaPossible
8KatsinaLikely
9KebbiPossible
10DeltaLikely
11EdoLikely
12Akwa IbomLikely
13BayelsaLikely
14KadunaPossible

Atiku's pathway to Aso Rock: States he must win over 40%

States Atiku Must Win Over 40%Comment (prediction)
1LagosPossible
2OgunPossible
3OsunLikely
4OyoLikely
5KanoPossible
6RiversPossible
7Cross RiverPossible
8KogiPossible
9KwaraPossible
10NasarawaPossible
11NigerPossible
12FCTLikely

Note: Though it was not stated in the report, Legit.ng notes that the states where Atiku's chances were rated "likely" are where he has strong chances of winning because most if not all of them are currently under the control of the PDP.

On the other hand, states where the PDP candidate's chances are rated "possible" are those under the control of the APC.

2023: Dino Melaye says Atiku will defeat Tinubu in Lagos

Meanwhile, Senator Dino Melaye, spokesman of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, has said his principal will floor Tinubu in Lagos state.

Tinubu has been in control of Lagos state since 1999 when he was elected governor. Although he left in 2007, he still wields a large influence in the state, determining who gets what as far as politics is concerned.

However, speaking in an interview on Trust TV, Melaye said though Osun is the “ancestral home” of Tinubu, he was defeated by the PDP, which removed his first cousin as governor.

Source: Legit.ng

