Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a report by Thisday has analysed the chances of the top three candidates in the poll: Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Bola Tinubu of the APC and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

About 177 days away from the polls, the report noted that the current standing of the major presidential candidates and their parties, based on the assessment of public opinion, is still too close to call, even though campaigns are yet to officially begin.

A report has shown states where Atiku needs to win to emerge as Nigeria's president in 2023. Photo credit: @IAOkowa

Source: Twitter

For Atiku to emerge the winner of the 2023 presidential election, the report listed the states he must win and predicted his chances of securing victory in such states.

The table below shows the report's projection:

Atiku's pathway to Aso Rock: States he must win over 60%

States Atiku Must Win Over 60% Comment (prediction) 1 Adamawa Likely 2 Taraba Likely 3 Bauchi Possible 4 Benue Possible 5 Plateau Possible 6 Sokoto Likely 7 Jigawa Possible 8 Katsina Likely 9 Kebbi Possible 10 Delta Likely 11 Edo Likely 12 Akwa Ibom Likely 13 Bayelsa Likely 14 Kaduna Possible

Atiku's pathway to Aso Rock: States he must win over 40%

States Atiku Must Win Over 40% Comment (prediction) 1 Lagos Possible 2 Ogun Possible 3 Osun Likely 4 Oyo Likely 5 Kano Possible 6 Rivers Possible 7 Cross River Possible 8 Kogi Possible 9 Kwara Possible 10 Nasarawa Possible 11 Niger Possible 12 FCT Likely

Note: Though it was not stated in the report, Legit.ng notes that the states where Atiku's chances were rated "likely" are where he has strong chances of winning because most if not all of them are currently under the control of the PDP.

On the other hand, states where the PDP candidate's chances are rated "possible" are those under the control of the APC.

2023: Dino Melaye says Atiku will defeat Tinubu in Lagos

Meanwhile, Senator Dino Melaye, spokesman of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, has said his principal will floor Tinubu in Lagos state.

Tinubu has been in control of Lagos state since 1999 when he was elected governor. Although he left in 2007, he still wields a large influence in the state, determining who gets what as far as politics is concerned.

However, speaking in an interview on Trust TV, Melaye said though Osun is the “ancestral home” of Tinubu, he was defeated by the PDP, which removed his first cousin as governor.

