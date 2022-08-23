Femi Fani-Kayode's newfound admiration for the APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows no bound at present

The ex-minister of aviation took to his social media page to praise the APC stalwart for his contribution to democracy

Fani-Kayode went as far as crediting Tinubu for the declaration of June 12 by President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria's new 'Democracy Day'

Former minister of aviation and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Femi Fani Kayode has once again reiterated his support for the party's presidential flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fani Kayode on Tuesday, August 23 took to his social media to allude the party's national leader giving him props for his achievement in the fight for democracy.

Femi Fani-Kayode said Tinubu is the reason Nigeria now celebrates June 12 as its 'Democracy Day'. Photo: Femi Fani-Kayode, Bola Tinubu

He gave kudos to Tinubu's democratic prowess for his commanding and pragmatic fight for the restoration of Chief MKO Abiola's June 12, 1993 mandate.

Fani Kayode's post reads:

"BAT fought for the restoration of MKO Abiola's June 12th mandate and 20 years after he was martyred he ensured that the National Stadium in Abuja was named after him and that June 12th was declared Democracy Day.

"There is no greater evidence of his commitment to justice and democracy than this."

Why June 12 is Nigeria's 'Democracy Day'

Recall that the general elections of June 12, 1993, have been regarded by many political pundits and enthusiasts as the freest and fairest elections in Nigeria's democratic history.

The election saw the emergence of Chief Abiola as the winner. Nigeria at the time was under the military rule of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB).

The election was supposed to mark a transition from military to democracy but the then general annulled the election and arrested the president-elect.

Buhari announces new day for 'Democracy Day' celebration

However, on 6 June 2018 25 years after the annulment of the 1993 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari announced June 12 as Nigeria's new 'Democracy Day' to eulogise Chief MKO Abiola.

The President's decision received a lot of positive reviews from civil societies, politicians, civil servants, and a host of other stakeholders.

Similarly, On June 12, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari also renamed the Abuja National Stadium after the late politician.

The declaration was in commemoration of Nigeria's 20 years of uninterrupted democracy since 1999.

2023: Fani-Kayode, Tinubu meets in Abuja

In another development, the candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been tipped to win the 2023 presidential election.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister, met Tinubu in Abuja on Friday, August 19, in preparation for the commencement of the campaign in September.

According to him, no other presidential candidate of the opposition parties can defeat Tinubu.

Why Obidients are dangerous, Fani-Kayode reveals

Meanwhile, Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has warned the old political class against underrating Peter Obi's supporters: the Obidients.

The former minister of aviation said Obidients are far more dangerous because they are have ideas and vision which will outlive political platforms and structures.

Nevertheless, Fani-Kayode said their chances of winning the 2023 presidential election, "short of a miracle, are very slim".

