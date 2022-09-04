Igbos have been advised to leverage on their compassionate advantage to strengthen their negotiation skills in politics

The advice was given by Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma at an event to mark the 80th birthday of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

The governor said Igbos are seeking better accommodation, and not domination across the country

Owerri - Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has charged Ndi Igbo to strengthen their negotiation skills to play politics effectively at the national level.

Uzodimma made the comment at the public lecture tagged 'Igbos quest for Nigeria’s unity', in honour of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in Owerri.

Governor Uzodimma advised Ndi Igbo to Strengthen their negotiation skills in politics. Photo credit: Imo state government

Source: Facebook

The lecture was one of the events lined up to celebrated the 80th birthday of the elder statesman.

Governor Uzodimma disclosed that the Igbos must leverage on our compassionate advantage to strengthen their negotiation skill.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

“The greatest of all is that we are weak in negotiations. We are often not as diplomatic as we ought to be. Perhaps our greatest bane is the “Nzogbu Nzogbu, Enyimba” spirit in all of us.

“This spirit probably deludes us into believing that we can do it all alone or into hoping that someday “manna” will fall from heaven and give us the day.”

The governor added that even though the unfortunate event of the 60s has not helped matters, Igbos are still held hostage.

He added that Ndi Igbo have risen from the ashes, spreading across the nation still seeking better accommodation and not domination.

In his encomium on Chief Iwuanyanwu, he stated that the elder statesman has always defended the legitimate quest by Ndigbo to have a fair deal in Nigeria.

Present at the event were former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, the former President-General, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, General Ike Nwachukwu, among other prominent Nigerians.

2023: Igbo businessman says Tinubu should be next president

On his part, Lagos-based Igbo businessman, hotelier and realtor, Chief Cornelius Sunday Solomon Nwachukwu, has backed the aspiration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to govern the country.

Nwachukwu also declared that Tinubu is the best among all the candidates eyeing to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the comment at the commemoration of his coronation recently as the Otun Amuyudun of Orile-Agege Kingdom by the Alayige of Orile-Agege Kingdom, His Royal Majestic, Oba Ambaliu Hakeem Agbedeyi.

2023: APC leader Ginika Tor asks Ndigbo to vote Tinubu

In a related development, president of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative, Mrs. Ginika Tor, has assured the people of the southeast that Tinubu would address the marginalisation of Ndigbo if voted into power.

Speaking at ‘Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju’ town hall meeting in Keffi, Nasarawa state, on Monday, August 15, she remarked that the Tinubu-led presidency would run an all-inclusive government.

According to her, it would be in the best interest of Ndigbo to vote for Tinubu to remain in the mainstream politics of the country.

Source: Legit.ng