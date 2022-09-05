Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso have been dismissed by the Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ)

The supporters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said it will take 20 years of political tutelage under their boss before his rivals can win an election

Going further, the supporters said the opposition will still lose against Tinubu even if they form an alliance

A message has been sent to Nigerians ahead of the 2023 presidential election. The message was sent by supporters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election under the auspices of Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ).

According to the group, it will take presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) 20 years of political tutelage under Tinubu before they can win election in the country.

Peter Obi and other presidential candidates need political tutelage from Tinubu, supporters claim

The Nation reports that the group led by Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje noted that it was Tinubu that “even dare to challenge the principalities who did not, because of power, in 2015 almost snuffed life out of Buhari and his administration, refusing to pass the Annual Budget for eight months”.

In a statement in Kaduna on Thursday, Comrade Alawuje said even if the three presidential candidates form an alliance, they will not be able to withstand Tinubu in 2023.

He said:

“Needless to say that Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would require not less than two decades of political tutelage from the renowned political strategist – Asiwaju Tinubu before they could face him in the general election.

“Even if they (Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso) connived to form an alliance they will still fail. They should rather support Asiwaju, the man with the requisite capacity and capabilities to be the next President in the overall interests of Nigeria.

“Most of the presidential aspirants today do not have the requisite pedigree to rule Nigeria of today, they must know that mere chronicling of our problems and comparing Nigeria with China, US or India is not just enough but the ability and capacity to deliver. We all know the story-telling strategy is a simple script designed for the dimwitted who could not understand the past failures and relate them with the present.”

Onanuga dismisses Peter Obi, reveals what the north will do in 2023

Meanwhile, in a statement that will anger supporters of Peter Obi, the Tinubu Campaign Organisation’s Director of Media and Communications, Bayo Onanuga, has described Peter Obi as a social media creation.

According to the veteran journalist, the Labour party presidential candidate will fade within the next five months.

Going further, he insisted that the north will not fail the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election.

