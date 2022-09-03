The PDP crisis seem like it will continue as the two factions in the party have not come to an agreement

The faction led by Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, have now left for the United Kingdom again

Sources within the party say the Wike-led PDP chieftains are likely to meet with Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate

FCT, Abuja - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and his allies, Samuel Ortom of Benue state and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, on Friday, September 2 travelled to London, United Kingdom.

Punch newspaper reports that they are expected to be joined by Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, who is currently on vacation abroad.

Wike and his team have been holding series of meetings outside the country. Photo credit: Benue state government

Source: Facebook

There were insinuations that the governors would meet with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in London, but this could not be confirmed as the former Lagos state governor was still in Nigeria as of Friday night.

Confirming the governors’ travel, a source quoted in the report said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Governors Wike, Ikpeazu and Ortom have flown to the United Kingdom for another round of meetings and horse-trading for the 2023 elections.

“They left on Friday and they are scheduled to hold another round of meetings with key stakeholders.”

Another source close to one of the governors confirmed the trip.

PDP source says Atiku and Wike talks have collapsed

Vanguard newspaper reports that another PDP source said:

“Unless a miracle happens, the reconciliation talks between Atiku and Wike have irretrievably collapsed.

“Wike and his team are currently in London where they met this afternoon and I have it on good authority that the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, will be joining them to conclude talks started weeks ago.”

2023: Lagos-based Igbo businessman endorses Tinubu

Meanwhile, a businessman, hotelier and realtor, Chief Cornelius Sunday Solomon Nwachukwu, has backed the aspiration of Tinubu to govern the country.

Nwachukwu also declared that Tinubu is the best among all the candidates eyeing to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the comment at the commemoration of his coronation recently as the Otun Amuyudun of Orile-Agege Kingdom by the Alayige of Orile-Agege Kingdom, His Royal Majestic, Oba Ambaliu Hakeem Agbedeyi.

2023: APC leader Ginika Tor asks Ndigbo to vote Tinubu

In a related development, president of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative, Mrs. Ginika Tor, has assured the people of the southeast that Tinubu would address the marginalisation of Ndigbo if voted into power.

Speaking at ‘Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju’ town hall meeting in Keffi, Nasarawa state recently, she remarked that the Tinubu-led presidency would run an all-inclusive government.

According to her, it would be in the best interest of Ndigbo to vote for Tinubu to remain in the mainstream politics of the country.

Source: Legit.ng